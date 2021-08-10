How venomous snakes got their fangs
By Alessandro Palci, Research Associate in Evolutionary Biology, Flinders University
Aaron LeBlanc, Postdoctoral Fellow in Vertebrate Palaeontology, King's College London
Olga Panagiotopoulou, Senior lecturer, Monash University
How have snakes evolved venom fangs so many times in their evolutionary history? Research suggests it’s due to a structure called ‘plicidentine’ in their teeth that can evolve into venom grooves.
© The Conversation
