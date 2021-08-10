Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How designers can maintain their individuality working at big fashion houses

By Marie-Agnes Parmentier, Associate Professor of Marketing, HEC Montréal
Share this article
Fashion designers managing their individual brands while working at renowned companies should strike a balance between benefiting from the affiliation and maintaining their independence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises
~ Pandemic education crisis: Canada is failing to tackle 'lost year' in K-12 education
~ GCSE and A-level results have seen record grade inflation – here's why that doesn't matter
~ Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example
~ What does a degree actually cost – for students and for universities?
~ 'Graphic medicine': how autobiographical comics artists are changing our understanding of illness
~ 5 ways to teach the link between grammar and imagination for better creative writing
~ Here are 5 new species of Australian trapdoor spider. It took scientists a century to tell them apart
~ Is space infinite? We asked 5 experts
~ Casino operator Crown plays an old business trick: using workers as human shields
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter