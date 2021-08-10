Tolerance.ca
GCSE and A-level results have seen record grade inflation – here's why that doesn't matter

By Helena Gillespie, Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education and Academic Director of Inclusive Education, University of East Anglia
Exam results are upon us. After the 2020 debacle which saw exams cancelled due to COVID and the first set of algorithm-generated results quickly overturned following complaints of unfairness, what teachers and young people really needed in 2021 was confidence in the grading system.

The process for awarding marks was duly announced in March. And this…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
