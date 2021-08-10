Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example
By Sandy Hershcovis, Professor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, University of Calgary
Ivana Vranjes, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology, Tilburg University
Jennifer L. Berdahl, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Lilia M. Cortina, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor of Psychology, Women's & Gender Studies, and Management & Organizations, University of Michigan
Four scholars who study the role witnesses play in helping and protecting harassers say the role played by many in Cuomo’s office fit a pattern of silence, complicity and intimidation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021