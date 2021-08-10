Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example

By Sandy Hershcovis, Professor of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, University of Calgary
Ivana Vranjes, Assistant Professor of Social Psychology, Tilburg University
Jennifer L. Berdahl, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Lilia M. Cortina, University Diversity and Social Transformation Professor of Psychology, Women's & Gender Studies, and Management & Organizations, University of Michigan
Four scholars who study the role witnesses play in helping and protecting harassers say the role played by many in Cuomo’s office fit a pattern of silence, complicity and intimidation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


