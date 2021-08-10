Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Casino operator Crown plays an old business trick: using workers as human shields

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Threatening that if you lose your business your workers won’t have jobs has been tried in the past by figures such as Alan Bond and Clive Palmer.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Apple can scan your photos for child abuse and still protect your privacy – if the company keeps its promises
~ Pandemic education crisis: Canada is failing to tackle 'lost year' in K-12 education
~ How designers can maintain their individuality working at big fashion houses
~ GCSE and A-level results have seen record grade inflation – here's why that doesn't matter
~ Complicity and silence around sexual harassment are common – Cuomo and his protectors were a textbook example
~ What does a degree actually cost – for students and for universities?
~ 'Graphic medicine': how autobiographical comics artists are changing our understanding of illness
~ 5 ways to teach the link between grammar and imagination for better creative writing
~ Here are 5 new species of Australian trapdoor spider. It took scientists a century to tell them apart
~ Is space infinite? We asked 5 experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter