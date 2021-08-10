Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique Government Retakes Key Town from Militants

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rwandan soldiers patrol the village of Mute, in Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, on August 9, 2021. © 2021 Marc Hoogsteyns/AP Photos Mozambican and Rwandan government forces have taken control of Mocimboa da Praia in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province. The town had been controlled by an armed group linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) since August 2020. Mozambican authorities should now quickly move to ensure humanitarian aid reaches local residents who have been trapped in the town for more than a year. Humanitarian agencies including the United Nations…


© Human Rights Watch


