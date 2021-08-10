Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Public TV’s biased election coverage highlights urgent need for strong safeguards in Bulgaria

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the political forces in Bulgaria’s new parliament to carry out deep-seated, systemic reforms to strengthen public media independence after Bulgarian National Television (BNT) violated its legal obligation to provide unbiased coverage of the campaign for the snap parliamentary elections held on 11 July. According to a report on the election by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE),


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Hong Kong: RSF concerned by future “partnership” between public broadcaster RTHK and Chinese state media
~ Mexican cartel’s video threats against journalists must be taken seriously, RSF says
~ After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets
~ Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and why release clauses should become standard in English football
~ Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future
~ Que doit faire le Sénégal pour combler son déficit énergétique d'ici 2030 ?
~ What's missing in South Africa's strategy to get breastfeeding levels up
~ To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa's local elections hang in the balance
~ Women's football in Nigeria has a long history of defiance
~ Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter