Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: RSF concerned by future “partnership” between public broadcaster RTHK and Chinese state media

By hytang
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned that the future “partnership” between Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) and the Chinese state media, announced on 9th of August, would turn the public media group into a vessel to distribute the regime’s propaganda contents in Hong Kong.On 9th of August, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Public TV’s biased election coverage highlights urgent need for strong safeguards in Bulgaria
~ Mexican cartel’s video threats against journalists must be taken seriously, RSF says
~ After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets
~ Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and why release clauses should become standard in English football
~ Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future
~ Que doit faire le Sénégal pour combler son déficit énergétique d'ici 2030 ?
~ What's missing in South Africa's strategy to get breastfeeding levels up
~ To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa's local elections hang in the balance
~ Women's football in Nigeria has a long history of defiance
~ Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter