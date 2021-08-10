Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican cartel’s video threats against journalists must be taken seriously, RSF says

By stagiaire-ameriques
Share this article
NewsA Mexican drug cartel’s video threats against TV anchor Azucena Uresti and other journalists and media outlets in the southwestern state of Michoacán must be taken seriously by the Mexican authorities, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), calling on the government to react immediately and provide them with all necessary protection. “Wherever you are I will find you and I will make you eat your words even if I’m accused of femicide,” said a man shown seated at a desk, surrounded by heavily-armed masked men, addressing


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Public TV’s biased election coverage highlights urgent need for strong safeguards in Bulgaria
~ Hong Kong: RSF concerned by future “partnership” between public broadcaster RTHK and Chinese state media
~ After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets
~ Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and why release clauses should become standard in English football
~ Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future
~ Que doit faire le Sénégal pour combler son déficit énergétique d'ici 2030 ?
~ What's missing in South Africa's strategy to get breastfeeding levels up
~ To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa's local elections hang in the balance
~ Women's football in Nigeria has a long history of defiance
~ Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter