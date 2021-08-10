Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Que doit faire le Sénégal pour combler son déficit énergétique d'ici 2030 ?

By Erik Nordman, Associate Professor, Grand Valley State University
Share this article
Une énergie abordable et propre est à l’origine de nombreux Objectifs de développement durable des Nations unies. L'énergie moderne, comme l'électricité et le gaz de pétrole liquéfié, est un besoin vital pour les industries et les ménages. Mais plus de 40 % des habitants des pays les moins développés du monde n'ont pas accès à l'électricité. Dans les pays développés, ce chiffre n'est que de 10%.

L'accélération de l'accès à l'énergie comporte d’


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public TV’s biased election coverage highlights urgent need for strong safeguards in Bulgaria
~ Hong Kong: RSF concerned by future “partnership” between public broadcaster RTHK and Chinese state media
~ Mexican cartel’s video threats against journalists must be taken seriously, RSF says
~ After Islamic State: how local shop owners in Mosul are rebuilding their historic markets
~ Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and why release clauses should become standard in English football
~ Extremophiles: resilient microorganisms that help us understand our past - and future
~ What's missing in South Africa's strategy to get breastfeeding levels up
~ To postpone, or not to postpone? South Africa's local elections hang in the balance
~ Women's football in Nigeria has a long history of defiance
~ Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter