Human Rights Observatory

Can luxury fashion brands ever really be inclusive?

By Paurav Shukla, Professor of Marketing, University of Southampton
DIna Khalifa, Senior Research Associate, University of Cambridge
Luxury goods tend to be associated with exclusivity rather than inclusivity. But thanks to the universal scrutiny of social media and consumer activism, high-end brands are under increasing pressure to be seen as companies who care.

Some have spent large sums on initiatives which address environmental concerns, or used their expertise to help deal with the pandemic.

The Kering group (which owns Yves Saint Laurent and Alexander McQueen) has, for example, set…


