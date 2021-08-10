Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Police violence against Colombian reporter requires investigation, reparation

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsThe Press Freedom Foundation (FLIP), International Press Association of Colombia (APIC) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterate their alert about the Colombian state’s failure to protect reporters covering the current wave of protests in Colombia. Attacks threatening the health and lives of reporters, and impunity for those attacks, have a chilling effect on the freedom to inform.Andrés Cardona, a reporter and photographer for international media outlets, is the latest serious victim.


