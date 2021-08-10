Tolerance.ca
Corrupt cop stabs TV reporter to death in southern India

By DBastard
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh to lose no time in bringing a detained police constable and his brother to trial for the murder of a TV reporter who had exposed the police officer’s corrupt activities.Chenna Kesavulu, a reporter for local TV channel EV5 in Nandyal, a city in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, was rushed to a hospital with multiple stab wounds in the back on the eve


