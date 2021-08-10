Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s legislators urged to reject amendment targeting independent TV broadcaster

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Poland’s parliamentarians to reject a proposed amendment to the country’s broadcast media law regarding the share of foreign capital in Polish media that threatens the TV channel TVN, indirectly owned by a US company, and media pluralism. RSF also asks the authorities to stop delaying the renewal of the license of TVN’s news channel, TVN24, pending the outcome of the amendment.RSF addresses the Polish senate by invitation today, explaining its concerns about the proposed amendment and the direct threat it poses to media pluralism and to TVN,


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


