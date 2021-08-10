Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has dissociated himself from the views of his maverick backbencher George Christensen, who on Tuesday flatly rejected measures to contain COVID and played down the seriousness of the disease.

“I don’t agree with him,” Joyce said. “Just because someone has a view, it doesn’t mean it’s my view.” Joyce is personally close to Christensen.

Joyce drew on the experience of his father, who he said had been very involved in the eradication of brucellosis and bovine tuberculosis in northern NSW.

This had been done by large scale vaccination,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


