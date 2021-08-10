Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trees can't save us from climate change – but society will always depend on forests – podcast

By Bonnie Waring, Senior Lecturer, Grantham Institute - Climate Change and Environment, Imperial College London
Share this article
The audio version of an in-depth article on why there aren’t enough trees to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Poland’s legislators urged to reject amendment targeting independent TV broadcaster
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce repudiates Christensen's COVID misinformation
~ How academy school groups defied their business-focused reputation to help students in lockdown
~ Podcast with Michelle Grattan: A reprimand for Christensen and Morrison on climate
~ Thailand protests against pandemic mismanagement met with police violence
~ Our survey results show incentives aren't enough to reach a 80% vaccination rate
~ What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?
~ With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate
~ Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa
~ Graffiti in Almaty between scandals, competition, and trolling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter