Our survey results show incentives aren't enough to reach a 80% vaccination rate
By John P. de New, Professorial Fellow (Professor of Economics), The University of Melbourne
Anthony Scott, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Kushneel Prakash, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
The COVID-19 Delta variant has changed the vaccination game in Australia.
With outbreaks resulting in a prolonged lockdown for Sydney as well as shorter periods for other states, the proportion of Australians vaccinated has steadily increased while vaccine hesitancy has fallen.
The latest survey data collected by the Melbourne Institute show vaccine hesitancy…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021