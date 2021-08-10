Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our survey results show incentives aren't enough to reach a 80% vaccination rate

By John P. de New, Professorial Fellow (Professor of Economics), The University of Melbourne
Anthony Scott, Professor, The University of Melbourne
Kushneel Prakash, Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The COVID-19 Delta variant has changed the vaccination game in Australia.

With outbreaks resulting in a prolonged lockdown for Sydney as well as shorter periods for other states, the proportion of Australians vaccinated has steadily increased while vaccine hesitancy has fallen.

The latest survey data collected by the Melbourne Institute show vaccine hesitancy…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?
~ With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate
~ Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa
~ Graffiti in Almaty between scandals, competition, and trolling
~ Cambodia: China’s ‘Belt and Road’ Dam is a Rights Disaster
~ Why it's unlikely there will be another #Censusfail tonight
~ 'I was astonished at how quickly they made gains': online tutoring helps struggling students catch up
~ Bed rest in hospital can be bad for you. Here's what nurses say would help get patients moving
~ LGBTIQ+ people are being ignored in the census again. Not only is this discriminatory, it's bad public policy
~ Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter