Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Graffiti in Almaty between scandals, competition, and trolling

By Nygmet Ibadildin
Share this article
Graffiti in Almaty have become a contested space between state authorities, commercial companies, and independent artists. As the competition continues, Kazakhstan's largest city is enjoying a renaissance in street art.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Our survey results show incentives aren't enough to reach a 80% vaccination rate
~ What do I need to know about the Moderna vaccine? And how does it compare with Pfizer?
~ With the release of a terrifying IPCC report, Australia must face its wilful political blindness on climate
~ Why COVID-19 vaccines should be mandatory in South Africa
~ Cambodia: China’s ‘Belt and Road’ Dam is a Rights Disaster
~ Why it's unlikely there will be another #Censusfail tonight
~ 'I was astonished at how quickly they made gains': online tutoring helps struggling students catch up
~ Bed rest in hospital can be bad for you. Here's what nurses say would help get patients moving
~ LGBTIQ+ people are being ignored in the census again. Not only is this discriminatory, it's bad public policy
~ Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter