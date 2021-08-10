Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's unlikely there will be another #Censusfail tonight

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
Switching web service providers and providing almost $40 million from the federal budget means the census 2021 website should be safe from crashing at the crucial time this evening.


