'I was astonished at how quickly they made gains': online tutoring helps struggling students catch up

By Sue Thomson, Deputy CEO (Research), Australian Council for Educational Research
The evidence clearly shows one-on-one tutoring improves disadvantaged students’ skills. An Australian pilot program has now shown the benefits of online tutoring that supports students in their homes.


