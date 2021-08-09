Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens

By Human Rights Watch
A human rights exhibition on Iran during the international campaign to demand justice for the victims of the 1988 massacre, held near the French National Assembly in Paris, November 14, 2017. © 2017 Siavosh Hosseini/TME/SIPA (Sipa via AP Images) (Stockholm) – The opening of a landmark trial in Sweden on August 10, 2021 of an Iranian citizen accused of participating in the mass execution of political prisoners is an important moment for victims long denied recognition and justice. On July 27, Swedish prosecutors announced their decision to prosecute an Iranian citizen…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


