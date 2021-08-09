MediaWorks and NZ's problem with toxic work cultures — why HR can’t fix everything
By Fiona Hurd, Head of Department, International Business, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Auckland University of Technology
Suzette Dyer, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, University of Waikato
Research shows even human resources students who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace would be unlikely to report it. So how do company’s make real change?
Monday, August 9, 2021