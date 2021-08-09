Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Torres Strait Islanders face more than their fair share of health impacts from climate change

By Nina Lansbury Hall, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Andrew Redmond, Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, The University of Queensland
Condy Canuto, Senior Lecturer Indigenous Health. Specializing in Sexual Health, The University of Queensland
Francis Nona, Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Samuel Barnes, Research Assistant, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Torres Strait Islander peoples intend to live on their traditional country long-term. Living on the northernmost islands of Queensland allows these “saltwater people” to maintain their cultural responsibilities, identity and kinship connections.

Caring for country and keeping these connections can also bring health benefits. However, climate change increases the risks of negative health impacts.

There is escalating outrage


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Bed rest in hospital can be bad for you. Here's what nurses say would help get patients moving
~ LGBTIQ+ people are being ignored in the census again. Not only is this discriminatory, it's bad public policy
~ Sweden: Iran War Crimes Trial Opens
~ MediaWorks and NZ's problem with toxic work cultures — why HR can’t fix everything
~ Don’s Party at 50: an achingly real portrayal of the hapless Australian middle-class voter
~ Let’s face it — children miss valuable ‘shoulder-to-shoulder’ learning moments during remote schooling
~ When will Sydney's lockdown end? Well, it depends who you ask
~ Embrace of Belarusian dissidents highlights hypocrisy of eastern Europe's asylum policies
~ Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
~ New technology can create treatment against drug-resistant bacteria in under a week and adapt to antibiotic resistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter