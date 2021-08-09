Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence

By hytang
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) details the six ongoing procedures against Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, who exactly one year ago was accused of national security crimes for which he risks up to a life sentence.Jimmy Lai , 73, founder of Next Digital media group and its now


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Embrace of Belarusian dissidents highlights hypocrisy of eastern Europe's asylum policies
~ Child and youth mental health problems have doubled during COVID-19
~ New technology can create treatment against drug-resistant bacteria in under a week and adapt to antibiotic resistance
~ Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter