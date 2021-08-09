Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake

By Johan Brosché, Associate Professor, Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University
Kristine Höglund, Professor of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University
As Zambia prepares to go to the general polls on 12 August, it does so in a context of political decay. It’s also in the midst of a serious economic crisis and the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions have escalated for months. In addition to forceful…


