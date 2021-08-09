Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections

By Danielle Resnick, Senior Research Fellow, The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Share this article
Whoever wins Zambia’s 2021 general elections will face two key challenges: reviving the country’s democratic credentials and stimulating the economy. To achieve this, the new administration must have at least four priorities. These are regaining credibility with the international financiers, fighting corruption, curtailing the dominance of the executive branch of government, and ending the reign of terror by political party vigilantes, known as “cadres”.

On 12 August, Zambians will elect the president, 156…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
~ How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what the stats mean … and what they don't
~ Islamophobia in schools: How teachers and communities can recognize and challenge its harms
~ Afghanistan's ArtLords use concrete barricades as canvases to promote social change
~ Parasites and their hosts are in an 'arms race' for survival – with evolutionary consequences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter