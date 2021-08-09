Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IPCC report: how to make global emissions peak and fall – and what's stopping us

By Matthew Paterson, Professor of International Politics, University of Manchester
Share this article
Every few years, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) – the United Nation’s climate science body – produces a major report on the state of the climate crisis. However you slice it, the latest IPCC report told the world what it already knew – and added even greater urgency.

Like the last two in 2014 and 2018,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
~ How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what the stats mean … and what they don't
~ Islamophobia in schools: How teachers and communities can recognize and challenge its harms
~ Afghanistan's ArtLords use concrete barricades as canvases to promote social change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter