Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many conservatives have a difficult relationship with science – we wanted to find out why

By Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair of Cognitive Psychology, University of Bristol
Klaus Oberauer, Professor of Cognitive Psychology, University of Zurich
Share this article
It’s not just issues like climate change and vaccines that pose problems for conservative thinkers – it’s the way science itself is conducted.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, accused under the national security law for one year, faces a life sentence
~ L’archéologie de l’Afrique de l'Ouest pourrait écrire autrement les manuels sur l'évolution humaine
~ Road surface asphalt can pollute soils: we checked the health risk in a Nigerian city
~ Zambians go to elections amid turmoil. What’s at stake
~ Four priorities for Zambia after the 2021 elections
~ Comply or leave: the dilemma facing humanitarian agencies
~ With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, ‘immune-insecure’ people have to navigate added risks in social life
~ How effective are COVID-19 vaccines? Here's what the stats mean … and what they don't
~ Islamophobia in schools: How teachers and communities can recognize and challenge its harms
~ Afghanistan's ArtLords use concrete barricades as canvases to promote social change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter