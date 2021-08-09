This is the most sobering report card yet on climate change and Earth's future. Here’s what you need to know
By Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Joelle Gergis, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, Australian National University
Malte Meinshausen, A/Prof., School of Earth Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Mark Hemer, Principal Research Scientist, Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Michael Grose, Climate projections scientist, CSIRO
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has released its long-awaited report. From accelerating emissions to intensifying disasters to rising sea levels, its authors lay out the new findings.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, August 9, 2021