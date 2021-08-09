IPCC says Earth will reach temperature rise of about 1.5℃ in around a decade. But limiting any global warming is what matters most
By Michael Grose, Climate projections scientist, CSIRO
Malte Meinshausen, A/Prof., School of Earth Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Zebedee Nicholls, PhD Researcher at the Climate & Energy College, The University of Melbourne
IPCC authors go beyond the headlines to explain how 1.5℃ warming is measured – and why there’s still reason to hope, and act, if Earth exceeds that limit.
- Monday, August 9, 2021