Climate change has already hit Australia. Unless we act now, a hotter, drier and more dangerous future awaits, IPCC warns
By Michael Grose, Climate projections scientist, CSIRO
Joelle Gergis, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, Australian National University
Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Roshanka Ranasinghe, Professor of Climate Change impacts and Coastal Risk
Australia may warm by 4℃ or more this century, the IPCC has found. As these IPCC authors explain, there is no going back from some changes in the climate system.
- Monday, August 9, 2021