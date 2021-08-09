Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's behind the spate of super-fast sprints at the Tokyo Olympics? Technology plays a role, but the real answer is training

By Phil Bellinger, Lecturer in exercise science, Griffith University
Share this article
The Tokyo Olympic Games have seen incredible performances in the short-distance track events. We have seen two major world records fall: the men’s and women’s 400-metre hurdles - and numerous personal best times.

In the women’s 400-metre hurdles, five of the eight competitors in the final ran personal bests. Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah set an Olympic record to win the women’s 100-metre event. A European record was set in the men’s 100-metre event, and all medallists in the race were slightly faster than the respective medal-winning times at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

What’s…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fewer viewers, nervous sponsors: The Olympics must rethink efforts to stay relevant
~ Tuberculosis, the forgotten pandemic relying on a 100-year-old vaccine
~ Yes, a few climate models give unexpected predictions – but the technology remains a powerful tool
~ Why is New Zealand's Labour government trying to push through a two-tier benefit system?
~ Guide to the Classics: Carmen Laforet's Nada captures longing and desire in post-war Spain
~ Books offer a healing retreat for youngsters caught up in a pandemic
~ Crown Resorts is not too big to fail. It has failed already
~ 'When you get home it's really lonely': new research shows how athletes cope with post-Olympic life
~ The Olympics still have the power to inspire — and reveal our nastier impulses and hypocrisies
~ Fewer viewers, nervous sponsors: The Olympics must rethink its strategy to stay relevant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter