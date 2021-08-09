'When you get home it's really lonely': new research shows how athletes cope with post-Olympic life
By Courtney Walton, McKenzie Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Mental Health in Elite Sports, The University of Melbourne
Andrew Bennie, Director of Program, Health and Physical Education/Sport Development, Western Sydney University
A solid post-Olympic plan and the support of others can make all the difference when it comes to transitioning to a ‘normal’ life.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, August 8, 2021