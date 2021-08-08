Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What a landmark court victory for B.C. First Nation means for Indigenous rights and resource development

By Giuseppe Amatulli, PhD Candidate, Anthropology, Durham University
Share this article
Is this decision a real ‘bombshell,’ as it has been depicted? Or does it represent an important step towards the implementation of UNDRIP within provincial and federal legal framework?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fewer viewers, nervous sponsors: The Olympics must rethink its strategy to stay relevant
~ 'Goodreads' readers #ReadWomen, and so should university English departments
~ How Indigenous burning practices can help curb the biodiversity crisis
~ Why it makes good business sense to hire people with disabilities
~ A Year of Dismantling Civil Society in Belarus
~ Monday's IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it?
~ Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for a just and equitable post-colonial world, with India leading the way
~ Ensure Justice for Zimbabwe’s Child Brides
~ Why Andrew Cuomo's job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump's was
~ 3 wildfire lessons for forest towns as Dixie Fire destroys historic Greenville, California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter