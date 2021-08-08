Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Year of Dismantling Civil Society in Belarus

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman wearing white stands in front of riot police during a Belarusian opposition rally protesting the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, September 13, 2020.  © 2020 TUT.by via AP One year ago, the center of Minsk was teaming with people protesting stolen presidential elections and asserting their voices matter. On that first evening, the mood was festive: women in bright summer dresses, some wearing heels, as if on their way to the theater. Students draped in white-red-and-white Belarusian nationalist flags singing, “Change, we want change!”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


