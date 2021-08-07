Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Monday's IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it?

By David Karoly, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO
Share this article
234 scientists from 66 countries reviewed over 14,000 research papers. It was gruelling and it was worth it: the report is the most important global assessment of climate change science yet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jawaharlal Nehru's vision for a just and equitable post-colonial world, with India leading the way
~ Ensure Justice for Zimbabwe’s Child Brides
~ Why Andrew Cuomo's job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump's was
~ 3 wildfire lessons for forest towns as Dixie Fire destroys historic Greenville, California
~ Pasha 119: Talking about Africa and the Olympics
~ Beyond the cabinet reshuffle – what will it take to renew South Africa’s public sector?
~ Tunisia: the complex issues behind the presidential power-grab
~ Funerals will hit 100 million a year by 2060 – here’s how to make them more sustainable
~ China: journalist sentenced to three and half years in prison
~ The X Factor: how the star-making formula show lost its shine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter