Why Andrew Cuomo's job is more vulnerable to scandal than Donald Trump's was

By Monika L. McDermott, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University
New Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in big trouble after an official state report documented 11 cases of sexual harassment by him. He seems to think he can survive the scandal, but a longtime pollster disagrees.


