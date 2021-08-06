Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NSO/Pegasus: 17 journalists from 7 countries join RSF’s complaint in Paris and before the UN

NewsSeventeen journalists from seven countries who were listed as potential or actual victims of Pegasus spyware have filed complaints with prosecutors in Paris, against NSO Group and all other persons the investigation will identify. Their complaints complement the one Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and two journalists with French and Moroccan dual nationality already filed on 20 July. RSF has also referred their cases to the United Nations. The 17 journalists – two from Azerbaijan, five from Mexico, five from India, one from Spain, two  from Hungary, one from Morocco and one from Togo – are…


