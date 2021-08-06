Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?

By Georgios Samaras, PhD Research Associate, Department of European and International Studies, King's College London
A new shadow looms over Cypriot politics. Not much is known about the country’s far right, but Elam’s recent gains in the May 2021 general election put the party on the map for good. Elam originally started in 2008 as a sub-division of the Greek neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn but ended up splitting off and changing its name to National People’s Front (ELAM), apparently for…


© The Conversation -


