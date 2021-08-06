Making peace between Israelis and Palestinians – is now the time for a different approach?
By David Mednicoff, Chair, Department of Judaic and Near Eastern Studies, and Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Public Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Raslan Ibrahim, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations, State University of New York, College at Geneseo
Nothing seems to have brought a lasting peace to Palestinians and Israelis. Two Middle East scholars suggest approaches different from what has been tried before.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 6, 2021