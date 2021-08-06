Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making peace between Israelis and Palestinians – is now the time for a different approach?

By David Mednicoff, Chair, Department of Judaic and Near Eastern Studies, and Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Public Policy, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Raslan Ibrahim, Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations, State University of New York, College at Geneseo
Share this article
Nothing seems to have brought a lasting peace to Palestinians and Israelis. Two Middle East scholars suggest approaches different from what has been tried before.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China: journalist sentenced to three and half years in prison
~ The X Factor: how the star-making formula show lost its shine
~ Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?
~ COVID: what happens if a far more lethal coronavirus emerges in pets?
~ The war in Tigray: the makings of a man-made famine, and what can be done
~ South Africa's power generation plans are out of date: an urgent rethink is needed
~ Blood flow restriction training: how Olympians use it to boost performance
~ There's a religious revival going on in China -- under the constant watch of the Communist Party
~ Why condos caught on in America
~ Forget the American Dream – millions of working Americans still can't afford food and rent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter