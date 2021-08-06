Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

By Shang Gao, Doctoral student in Bioinformatics, University of Illinois at Chicago
Jalees Rehman, Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Biomedical Engineering, University of Illinois at Chicago
Machine learning is great at finding patterns but doesn’t know what those patterns mean. Combine it with knowledge gained from genetic research and you have a powerful view into the workings of cells.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


