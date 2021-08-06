Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will mask wearing still be common in Britain after the pandemic is over?

By Nathan Abrams, Professor of Film Studies, Bangor University
Hayley Roberts, Senior Lecturer in Public International Law, Bangor University
Simon Willcock, Professor of Sustainability, Bangor University
Thora Tenbrink, Professor of Linguistics, Bangor University
Share this article
In east Asian countries, past disease outbreaks have made face masks part of everyday life – but the social context supporting such behaviour isn’t present in the UK.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China: journalist sentenced to three and half years in prison
~ The X Factor: how the star-making formula show lost its shine
~ Cyprus: what is Elam, the far-right nationalist party seeking success after the demise of Golden Dawn?
~ COVID: what happens if a far more lethal coronavirus emerges in pets?
~ The war in Tigray: the makings of a man-made famine, and what can be done
~ South Africa's power generation plans are out of date: an urgent rethink is needed
~ Blood flow restriction training: how Olympians use it to boost performance
~ There's a religious revival going on in China -- under the constant watch of the Communist Party
~ Making peace between Israelis and Palestinians – is now the time for a different approach?
~ Why condos caught on in America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter