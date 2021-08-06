Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF visits Afghanistan, proposes “urgent actions” to protect its journalists

By rezam
NewsDuring a ten-day visit to Afghanistan at the end of July, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) proposed “urgent actions” to protect its journalists and enable them to keep working safely as the NATO/ISAF forces prepare to complete their withdrawal next month and the Taliban occupation of much of the country poses an unprecedented threat to independent journalists and media.


© Reporters without borders -


