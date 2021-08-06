Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's a myth that we're too 'soft' on serious young offenders – our research shows why

By Serena Wright, Lecturer in Criminology, Royal Holloway University of London
Susie Hulley, Senior Research Associate in Criminology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
The BBC drama, Time, offered a rare and unusually realistic insight into the significant pains of imprisonment in England and Wales. It challenged the assumption that prison is too soft, and that prison sentences ought to be longer and harsher. Such sentiments are repeatedly echoed in political rhetoric. Boris Johnson once complained that while “soft” was “the perfect way to serve French cheese”, it was “not how we should…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF visits Afghanistan, proposes “urgent actions” to protect its journalists
~ Ukrainian Library Reinvents Itself for a New Age
~ Mozambique: Civilians Prevented from Fleeing Fighting
~ What is the metaverse? A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world
~ Younger adults can get very sick and die from COVID too. Here's what the data tell us
~ How to design appropriate methods for research involving children
~ Nowhere to hide: the significance of national cabinet not being a cabinet
~ Why thieves using e-scooters are targeting farms to steal £3,000 quad bikes, and what farmers can do to prevent it
~ Man to face court over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins
~ Indonesian writer confronts COVID-19 through poetry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter