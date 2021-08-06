Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Man to face court over alleged rape of Brittany Higgins

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
A man has been summonsed to face court over the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

A statement from ACT police on Friday afternoon said the man, aged 26, had been summonsed to appear in court for an alleged sexual assault in 2019.

“Police will allege the man had sexual intercourse without consent at Parliament House on Saturday, 23 March 2019,” the statement said.

It said detectives from ACT Policing’s Criminal Investigations-Sexual Assault and Child Abuse team had first received a report about the matter in April 2019.

