Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Closing the Gap, National Cabinet, and an 80% vaccination rate

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Paddy Nixon discuss the week in politics.

This week Michelle and Paddy discuss the ongoing lockdowns across the nation, and the plans released by the government this week to increase the vaccine rollout, and put lock downs behind us. One incentive, proposed by the opposition, is a $300 payment to any individual who is fully vaccinated by 1 December.

They also discusses a judgment delivered by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal on Thursday which…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian writer confronts COVID-19 through poetry
~ We can't rely solely on arbitrary vaccination levels to end lockdowns. Here are 7 ways to fix Sydney's outbreak
~ Sri Lanka: Police Abuses Surge Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
~ NSO/Pegasus : 17 journalists from 7 countries join RSF’s complaint in Paris and before the UN
~ Vital Signs: If you want predictions, ask an astrologer. Economists have better things to do
~ Increased incarceration of First Nations women is interwoven with the experience of violence and trauma
~ To enable healing, there's a more effective way to Close the Gap in employment in remote Australia
~ If machines can be inventors, could AI soon monopolise technology?
~ A ‘Christian nation’ no longer: why Australia’s religious right loses policy battles even when it wins elections
~ Australians are 3 times more worried about climate change than COVID. A mental health crisis is looming
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter