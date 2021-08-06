Tolerance.ca
Increased incarceration of First Nations women is interwoven with the experience of violence and trauma

By Deirdre Howard-Wagner, Senior Fellow, College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Chay Brown, Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
There is a national incarceration crisis impacting First Nations women in Australia.

First Nations women are the fastest-growing prison population, constituting 37% of the female prison population, despite making up only 2% of Australia’s total population. The daily average number…


