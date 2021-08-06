Tolerance.ca
We can't rely solely on arbitrary vaccination levels to end lockdowns. Here are 7 ways to fix Sydney's outbreak

By Quentin Grafton, Australian Laureate Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Mary-Louise McLaws, Professor of Epidemiology Healthcare Infection and Infectious Diseases Control, UNSW
Tom Kompas, Professor of Environmental Economics and Biosecurity, The University of Melbourne
NSW needs to mandate masks outdoors, provide adequate financial support, set up a ‘ring of steel’, use rapid tests for essential workers, and ensure cases not in full isolation get to zero, among others.


