Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being able to skip classes improves some students' performance. Others struggle with more autonomy

By Rigissa Megalokonomou, Lecturer in Economics, The University of Queensland
Sofoklis Goulas, Senior Research Associate, Center for Research on Education Outcomes (CREDO), Stanford University
Online learning during the pandemic gives students more autonomy. For high-achieving students, especially those in academically mixed classes, that’s an advantage, whereas others might struggle.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


