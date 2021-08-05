Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Expands Onslaught on Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A smart phone user reads MBKh Media news site, one of three news outlets whose websites were blocked on August 4, 2021.   © 2021 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Images With Russia’s September 19 parliamentary elections fast approaching, every day begins with new reports of arbitrary arrests, interrogations, and other attacks on critical voices. Today there were three new victims of the Kremlin’s war against free expression. Independent news outlets MBKh-Media, Open Media, and Open Rights announced they would shutter after the governmental communications oversight body,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


